A mother and six children slept in a Dublin station last night, gardaí have confirmed.

The children, aged from 11-years-old to one-year-old, presented at Tallaght garda station as they had nowhere to go.

Members of An Garda Síochána tried all the emergency lines, as well as number of local hotels.

But no accommodation was found.

This is what’s happening tonight, up to 8 families refereed to Garda Stations. Now I’m sorry but this is bullshit! There are 7 children sleeping in one Garda station alone in Dublin tonight. @MurphyEoghan this is your legacy! How could it come to this?#Homeless pic.twitter.com/L4ch69O8tt — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) August 9, 2018

The family were cared for during the night and received a hot breakfast this morning in the garda station.

The family left the station and went to South Dublin County Council's Housing Department.

This is what homeless service are reducing families to tonight. This is one Dublin Garda Station. I’ve never seen the likes of this, someone must be held accountable. Millions of Euros pumped into NGO’s and Hotels and this is what’s in offer. I’m shocked!!@aoifegracemoore pic.twitter.com/HsN6qHsHRu — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) August 9, 2018

Anthony Flynn is from Inner City Helping Homeless.

"The mother of a family last night posted pictures herself from Tallaght garda station with herself and the family of seven that were actually refereed to Tallaght garda station last night - alongside that of eight other families last night, referred to garda stations because of a lack of accommodation within the city.

"Two of those families managed to be accommodated after 10 o'clock last night".