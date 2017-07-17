The mother of a woman killed in Sligo by her boyfriend while he was suffering from a mental disorder says she will never recover from her loss.

A few weeks ago, Oisín Conroy, from Boyle in Co. Roscommon, was found not guilty of murdering Natalie McGuinness in 2015 by reason of insanity.

His short trial heard he became delusional after coming off his medication and strangled her because he thought it would free her from ‘The Matrix’.

Today, a judge ordered he be committed to the Central Mental Hospital on the recommendation of a psychiatrist who assessed him after his trial.

Natalie’s mother Catherine described her daughter as a “bubbly and vibrant” girl who loved to see people around her happy.