Gardai are investigating a fatal road crash that happened on the R755 near Laragh, Co. Wicklow at around 12.30pm.

A man in his 30s died, after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



