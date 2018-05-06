A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Dublin.

It happened in Finglas at around 3 O'clock this afternoon after the motorbike struck a pole on Dunsink lane.

A man in his late 30s was seriously injured in the incident and taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown where he later died.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at scene, the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.