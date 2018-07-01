A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries following a crash in Dublin overnight.

It happened at around 3.45am on the Con Colbert Road in Dublin 8, close to the junction with Sarsfield Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 30s, was seriously injured in the crash.

He has been taken to St James's Hospital.

Gardaí say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road remains closed this morning while a technical examination is carried out.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400.