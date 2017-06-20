The Garda Commissioner has repeatedly refused to say she has full confidence in senior gardai.

Noirin O’Sullivan was asked eight times by the vice chair of the Public Accounts Committee Alan Kelly if she had confidence in each individual senior member of the force.

O'Sullivan repeatedly refuses to state confidence in each member of her senior management team #PAC pic.twitter.com/YpJZ6QxFyE — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) June 20, 2017

Commissioner O’Sullivan said she was confident they could work together and that she had confidence they were an effective team.

But she stopped short of proclaiming confidence in each individual when asked by Alan Kelly;

Multiple investigations into suspected fraud at the Garda Training College are underway.



Its after it emerged a Dublin bank account contained funds from the European Union, which the Garda Commissioner says closed in 2010.



The Comptroller and Auditor General has told the Public Accounts Committee that he should have been informed of irregularities in Templemore when the Commimssioner was aware of them.



Juliette Gash reports;

