The barrister who prosecuted a woman for murdering a man she claimed was in love with her and pestering her says there's no question of a miscarriage of justice.

He was speaking at the appeal of Marta Herda of Pairc na Saile, Emoclew Road in Arklow, Co Wicklow who was convicted of murder last July.

On the first day of Marta Herda's trial last year, Brendan Grehan said it was the prosecution's case that she murdered Csaba Orsas by deliberately driving her car into the water at South Quay in Arklow in March 2013.

She claimed he got into her car outside her home that morning and was shouting at her because she didn't want to be with him.

She later told gardaí she drove into the water because she had had enough of him.

She was jailed for life after a jury found her guilty of murder after over eight hours of deliberations.

Her appeal is based on six broad grounds including a contention the judge didn't charge the jury correctly on a number of key issues.

This morning, Mr Grehan said he felt the judge dealt with the evidence fairly and conducted the trial fairly.

He said there was no miscarriage of justice and no question of the conviction being unsafe.