A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a woman in Dublin over the weekend.

The body of mother-of-two Amanda Carroll - who was in her early 30s - was discovered at an apartment in Cabra on Sunday afternoon.

It's understood she had injuries to her neck.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, and gardaí have now launched a murder investigation.

A 35-year-old man was arrested yesterday following the discovery of Ms Carroll's body, and he remains in custody.