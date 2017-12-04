A murder investigation is underway after a 24 year old man was shot dead at the weekend.

Kane McCormack's body was discovered in a field at Walterstown, Dunboyne by a local woman on Saturday Morning.

He had been shot three times, including at least once in the head.

The 24 year old was the son of Noel Kirwan - a friend of Gerry "the Monk Hutch" - who was killed a year ago.

Kane McCormack knew his life was in danger and his death is the 13th to be linked to the ongoing Kinahan Hutch gangland fued.

He was reported missing by his partner on Friday when he failed to return home after telling her he was going to meet someone.

Gardai are interested in tracing the movements of a black Audi car which was found burnt out just off Junction 5 of the M50 on Friday evening, as McCormack was seen getting into a black car in the Aldi carpark in Clonee at 5pm

Anyone who was driving in the Walterstown area on Friday evening or who has any information about the car is asked to contact Gardai.