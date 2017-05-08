Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on the murder of Thomas Farnon in West Dublin just over a year ago.



The 37 year old was shot dead at his front door at 11 Kilcronan Close in Clondalkin on the 25th of April 2016.



Gardai say his murder was not gang related.



They now believe he was involved in a row with another local man a few days before he died.



Detective Inspector Colm O'Malley says they are following a definite line of inquiry but that there are people out there who can help them to progress the investigation.



