A down syndrome man in his 30's is recovering in hospital after being injured in a knife attack in Co Fermanagh.



The boys mother and former partner both died in the attack which has been described a murder suicide.



51 year old Concepta Leonard and 55 year old Peadar Phair were pronounced dead after the attack at a house in Lisnaskea yesterday afternoon.



The PSNI say they are not looking for anyone in relation to the incident.



Richie McPhilips is a former SDLP MLA for Fermanagh South Tyrone.

These locals are shocked: