The family of Marie Tierney, who was murdered in Co. Kilkenny 33 years ago, speak out for the first time tonight.



The 34 year old mother of two was last seen in October 1984 and the family car was found at Newpark Fen on the outskirts of Kilkenny the following day.



Two months later, Marie's body was found in a ditch along the Bleach Road.



No one has ever been charged with her murder and her family will appeal for information on tonight's Crimecall.



Marie's sister Breda says they still feel the impact.