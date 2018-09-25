The Housing Minister has survived a motion of no confidence in the Dáil.

Following a fiery debate on the motion of no confidence put forward by Sinn Féin in the Dáil 59 deputies supported Minister Eoghan Murphy and 49 said they had no confidence in him, with 29 abstaining.

However following a request from Deputy Aengus Ó Snodaigh, the motion was put to a manual vote - which the Government won again.

It came after Minister Murphy's Fine Gael colleague Catherine Byrne confirmed she would support him.

During the debate, Minister Murphy insisted he would not be “hounded out of office” by Sinn Féin and claimed “real progress is being made” in fighting the housing crisis.

Earlier, Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said it is clear that it is now time for Minister Murphy to resign his position.

"The fact that Eoghan Murphy can't even see the failure in front of him demonstrates why he must go," he said.

"His blind defence of Rebuilding Ireland is proof of how out of touch and how out of depth he really is.

"It confirms beyond any doubt that he is now an obstacle to addressing the real causes of this crisis."