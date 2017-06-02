One of Germany's biggest music festivals has been evacuated over a "possible terrorist threat".



Police say they're investigating and can't give exact background information at the moment.



The three-day Rock am Ring event - held at an arena near the southern city of Nuremberg - is scheduled to run until Sunday.

Rock am Ring festival: First images of the arena being evacuated https://t.co/MJSzo34UFQ pic.twitter.com/tDEAuA53en — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 2, 2017