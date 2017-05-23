22 people have been killed at an Ariana Grande Concert

22 people, including a number of children, have been confirmed dead following a suspected suicide bombing in Manchester.

Police say the attacker detonated a device which he was carrying - officers are now trying to work out if he was acting alone.

59 people were also injured in the blast which happened outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last night.

Witnesses have reported at least one loud bang and scenes of chaos as people tried to get out.

This morning Ariana Grande tweeted her sorrow:


Other music stars have been tweeting their sorrow:










 

James Cordon paid tribute on his show last night:

 