22 people, including a number of children, have been confirmed dead following a suspected suicide bombing in Manchester.

Police say the attacker detonated a device which he was carrying - officers are now trying to work out if he was acting alone.

59 people were also injured in the blast which happened outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last night.

Witnesses have reported at least one loud bang and scenes of chaos as people tried to get out.

This morning Ariana Grande tweeted her sorrow:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017





Other music stars have been tweeting their sorrow:

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017





No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017





Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017





My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017





Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017





I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017





My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017





My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017





Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017





My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

James Cordon paid tribute on his show last night: