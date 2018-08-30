In the US, police have identified a partially dressed woman wearing handcuffs who was captured on camera ringing doorbells in the middle of the night.

Footage of her dressed in just a white t-shirt was caught on one home's surveillance camera in Montgomery in Texas.

The County Sheriff's Office says the 32 year old woman was a victim of domestic violence.

He added that her 49 year old boyfriend was found dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.