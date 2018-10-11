NASA has confirmed that the astronauts involved in a failed spacecraft launch this morning are alive.

The two astronauts from the US and Russia were forced to make an emergency landing after their mission to blast off to the International Space Station failed.

A Russian booster rocket carrying them into orbit didn't fire as planned - minutes after launch in Kazakhstan.

The pair were due to dock at the orbiting outpost later.

NASA says search and rescue teams have reached the Soyuz spacecraft landing site and report that the two crew members are in good condition and are out of the capsule.

Roscosmos is forming a State Commission to investigate what led to the Soyuz launch failure.

