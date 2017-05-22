Members of the NBRU have voted to accept Labour Court recommendations to resolve the Bus Eireann dispute.

The union is the largest in the company and 67 per cent of its workers voted in favour of the proposals.

It means all unions at Bus Eireann have now accepted the proposals, which will see 120 voluntary redundancies among drivers, 48 among clerical workers and 22 from executive and management.

The proposal also recommends pay cuts for anyone on over €60,000, along with cuts in overtime.

However, a statement from the NBRU says it remains prepared to engage in further industrial action if Bus Éireann attempts to force change on its members before the proposed measures are jointly implemented.