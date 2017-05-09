21 design students from NCAD are having their work displayed in Brown Thomas from today.

The second year students have created a series of prints to be showcased on special mannequins.

Two of the designs have also been chosen to create a limited edition Sarah O'Neill silk scarf and a Max Benjamin candle.

The National College of Art and Design has teamed up with the department store for The Textile Project which nurtures and promotes young Irish design talent.

Kim Buckley has this report:



