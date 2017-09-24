NFL Players Take A Knee In Wembley
American footballers playing at Wembley in London have defied a request from Donald Trump to stand during the national anthem.
27 players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars chose to kneel in a protest against racial inequality.
A number of American football players kneel during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racism pic.twitter.com/EdOYbKd0Pn— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 24, 2017
The US President has already tweeted today to voice his latest thoughts on the ongoing protest:
If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
He followed up with:
...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017