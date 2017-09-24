American footballers playing at Wembley in London have defied a request from Donald Trump to stand during the national anthem.

27 players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars chose to kneel in a protest against racial inequality.

A number of American football players kneel during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racism pic.twitter.com/EdOYbKd0Pn — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 24, 2017

The US President has already tweeted today to voice his latest thoughts on the ongoing protest:

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

He followed up with: