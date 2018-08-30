'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon has clashed with the governor of New York during a debate in the campaign.

She's running in the Democratic race against Andrew Cuomo - who apparently favours a colder room temperature when making public appearances.

Before a televised debate yesterday, Nixon's team reportedly e-mailed organisers to ask that the room be heated to 76F (24C).

Strategist Rebecca Katz said working conditions are "notoriously sexist when it comes to room temperature, so we just want to make sure we're all on the same page here".

While temperatures rose further during the debate - with Nixon suggesting Cuomo has been too soft on US President Donald Trump.

Democratic New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon listens during a debate with Andrew Cuomo at Hofstra University in New York | Image: Craig Ruttle/AP/Press Association Images

"I would say that Donald Trump did tweet at you about whether or not America was great, and you backed down pretty quickly.

"You stood up to him about as well as he stands up to (Russian President) Putin.

"When it comes to opposing Donald Trump in New York state, we already have a corrupt, corporate Republican in the White House - we don't need a corrupt, corporate Democrat in Albany as his main opposition".

On transportation - which Nixon's pledged to 'fix' - Cuomo said: "The subway system is owned by New York City".

Nixon interjected: "The MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) has been controlled by the state since 1965" - to which Cuomo said: "Can you stop interrupting?".

"Can you stop lying?", Nixon rebutted - "As soon a you do", Cuomo replied.