The Health Minister has admitted they'll have to re-think the name of the new National Children's Hospital.



They had planned to use the name 'Phoenix' - but a hospital with the same name in Arizona in the US has threatened legal action.

Ministers confirmed the European Investment Bank will give Ireland a 490 million euro loan to help build the hospital.

Visited the site of the Children’s Hospital with @Paschald and the President of the @EIB today. Great to see the progress on the largest capital healthcare project in our country. Super to have the EU’s bank in town today & a funding agreement with them for this project pic.twitter.com/TERxcEvMC2 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) December 8, 2017

But Minister Simon Harris says the name will have to be reconsidered:



