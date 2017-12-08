Legal action threatened over the name 'Phoenix'

The Health Minister has admitted they'll have to re-think the name of the new National Children's Hospital.

They had planned to use the name 'Phoenix' - but a hospital with the same name in Arizona in the US has threatened legal action.

Ministers confirmed the European Investment Bank will give Ireland a 490 million euro loan to help build the hospital.

But Minister Simon Harris says the name will have to be reconsidered: