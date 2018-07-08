Irishmen and women who died in past wars or on UN service are being remembered today at ceremonies across the country.

The National Day of Commemoration is being marked at six locations around Ireland.

The President and Taoiseach are among those attending.

March on by Irish armed services in preparation for the start of proceedings at The National Day of #Commemoration at Collins Barracks, Dublin. pic.twitter.com/ig7q6uGFKv — LeinsterRegAssn (@PoWLeinster) July 8, 2018

Events are being held at various locations today including Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Sligo and Waterford.

In Dublin, President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are attending at the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks.

They are joined by members of the Government, Council of State as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps; Judiciary and Northern Ireland representatives.

Family of those who died in past wars or on UN service, and a wide cross-section of the community including ex-servicemen's organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 Leaders, have also been invited.

As part of the ceremony, the President will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland.