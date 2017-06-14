The National Gallery of Ireland has fully reopened today after a 30 million euro refurbishment.

The project - which took six years - saw the historic wings preserved and installed with modern services.

The gallery welcomed around three quarter of a million people last year and it's hoped the refurbishment will increase these numbers.

Modern services have been installed in the building and restoration and conservation work have been carried out.

It also involved opening up a courtyard between the two historic Dargan and Milltown wings.

As part of the refurbishment, some works were put in storage while others were housed in the Gallery's Millennium wing, but now they're back in their rightful home and ready for the public to enjoy from tomorrow.

A Vermeer exhibition will begin this week while the Gallery will host a Frederick William Burton exhibition in autumn.

It's hoped the country's top free tourist attraction will now be able to welcome even more visitors.

Nicole Gernon reports: