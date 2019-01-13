National Property Prices Forecast to Rise by 7.6 Per Cent in 2019
House prices around the country are on the rise.
The Sunday Times National Property guide predicts national property values will rise 7.6 percent in 2019, which is twice the rate forecast for Dublin properties.
However that is lower than expected.
Sunday Times Property Editor Linda Daly says the prices outside the capital are coming from a low base.
The lower than expected price increase is being blamed on uncertainty around brexit particularly in border areas.