The National Women's Council of Ireland is welcoming the abortion recommendations set out by the Citizens Assembly.

The majority vote for terminations with "no restriction as to reasons" is being described as an historic step on the road to equality.

But the Pro Life Campaign says it could result in abortion on demand.

A report will now be prepared for the Oireachtas - with a referendum expected.

Director of the women's council, Orla O'Connor, says the government needs to listen to the Assembly: