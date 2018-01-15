Netflix customers are being warned over a sophisticated email scam aimed at stealing their credit card information.

It is the latest in a string of email 'phishing' scams from hackers attempting to use big brands to trick customers into handing over their information.

‘Phishing’ is an attempt to acquire personal information by pretending to represent a trusted website or company.

A Netflix spokesperson said internet users should always be cautious when they receive an email asking for any personal or financial information.

She said customers should never click on anything that does not come directly from Netflix.com.

A scam email sent to some Netflix customers. Image: Mailguard

Customers should be especially careful regarding any mails received over the past week. The latest scam, first uncovered by Mailguard, is described as a “well designed fake” that shows Netflix as the sender name and prominently displays the Netflix logo.

Clicking on the “update payment” button brings customers to a phishing website complete with bogus Netflix branding.

Entering your details into the bogus website will hand them directly over to the scammers.

In a statement Netflix said it would never ask for any personal information in an email.

The company’s security guidance is available here.