Never Did I Think I Had Cancer, I Was Only 24
130 people die from cancer caused by HPV each year, but most of these deaths are preventable.
The Irish Cancer Society and health professionals have expressed their concerns about the falling rates of HPV vaccination.
Only half of girls eligible for the vaccine took it last September, from a high of 90 percent.
Juliette Gash reports;
In collab with @IrishCancerSoc we've made an #infographic to accompany our trend sreport on #HPV asscociated cancers https://t.co/7n72NmZ9Q1 pic.twitter.com/U7yrOlJHGz— Irish Cancer Reg (@IrishCancerReg) May 4, 2017