New Abedi Images Released
British Police have released a new CCTV image of the Manchester Arena bomber, a week after 22 people died at a pop concert.
It shows Salman Abedi carrying a blue suitcase in the city centre on the day it happened.
Counter Terrorism officers are particularly interested in where he was, in the four days leading up to the attack.Earlier, a vigil was held to remember the victims.
Chief Superintendent Wayne Miller from Greater Manchester Police spoke at the service outside Trafford Town Hall: