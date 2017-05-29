British Police have released a new CCTV image of the Manchester Arena bomber, a week after 22 people died at a pop concert.



It shows Salman Abedi carrying a blue suitcase in the city centre on the day it happened.



Counter Terrorism officers are particularly interested in where he was, in the four days leading up to the attack. Earlier, a vigil was held to remember the victims.



Chief Superintendent Wayne Miller from Greater Manchester Police spoke at the service outside Trafford Town Hall:

