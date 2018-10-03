The Public Health Alcohol Bill has passed all stages in the Dáil this evening.

The legislation has taken nearly three years to get through the House.

It includes restrictions on advertising and sale of alcohol, and has faced stiff opposition from the drinks industry.

The Health Minister Simon Harris says tonight's outcome is significant for the country's health.

He observed: "This is the first time in the history of the State we have endeavoured to use public health legislation to address issues in relation to alcohol.

"It is therefore a groundbreaking measure."

Really pleased that Public Health Alcohol Bill passed the Dail today. Decision made today will be remembered by history and will save countless lives. Well done @SimonHarrisTD @MarcellaCK — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 3, 2018

A number of independent deputies repeatedly raised concerns and objections about the bill during its passage through the Oireachtas.

This evening, the Health Minister stressed that it would not impact signage directing tourists towards breweries and pubs.

He told deputies: "Claims that tourists will be unable to find their way to these visitor centres as the signs will be banned or that signs will not be allowed contain the names of visitor centres... are simply untrue."

He added: "Our children are being exposed to a horrific amount of alcohol advertising in areas that they congregate - and all we're simply trying to do... is protect them from that."