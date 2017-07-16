

The public has voted and Ireland's first-ever tropical stingray has a new name - Merlin.

Merlin's historic birth took place following a carefully orchestrated breeding programme at the National SEA LIFE centre in Bray earlier this year.

She is now 16 weeks old, very healthy and extremely happy.

Hundreds of schoolchildren from the local area sent in their name suggestions, which included 'Oceania', 'Sunshine', 'Freckles' and 'Ray-Vision'.

The list was narrowed down to the top ten and the public was invited to vote.

The name 'Merlin' was suggested by 10 year old Rory Williams from 4th class in Moneystown National School.



National SEA LIFE Centre, Bray Managing Director is Pat Ó Súilleabháin, "We think Merlin is a wonderful name and it really suits her. We're delighted at the huge public response to help us find the right name for her.

She's an energetic little thing and loves to swim round with her Mum, her Dad and her Uncle. She loves visitors, especially children and will come right up to the edge of the tank to say hello."