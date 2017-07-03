A new Cataract Unit has opened at the Eye and Ear Hospital in Dublin which should see waiting lists there eliminated by next year.



The 1.6 million euro unit will be able to carry out 3000 procedures a year, with the average operation taking just 90 minutes.



There are currently 3,180 patients on the waiting list for cataract operations in the Ireland East area.



Juliette Gash reports;



Coming up at 1 @TodayFMNews. Sister Margaret could see immediately after her cataract surgery. pic.twitter.com/iivGm8AAoT — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 3, 2017