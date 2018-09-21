Every day 11 people are diagnosed with dementia in Ireland.

Up to 55 thousand people in Ireland are affected by dementia, 4 thousand of those are younger people.

A new memory technology resource centre has been set up at St.Colmcille Hospital in Loughlinstown to help them.

The rooms and services have been set up using 4 million euro from the Dormant Account Funds.

It's the first of 23 to be rolled out across the country by the end of the year

A talking photo album,easy to use radios and mobile phones are some of the things being introduced to families.