New Centre To Help The 55,000 People Living With Dementia
Every day 11 people are diagnosed with dementia in Ireland.
Up to 55 thousand people in Ireland are affected by dementia, 4 thousand of those are younger people.
A new memory technology resource centre has been set up at St.Colmcille Hospital in Loughlinstown to help them.
The rooms and services have been set up using 4 million euro from the Dormant Account Funds.
It's the first of 23 to be rolled out across the country by the end of the year
A talking photo album,easy to use radios and mobile phones are some of the things being introduced to families.