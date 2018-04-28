The line was due to open at 9am but leads callers to a recorded message

People trying to call CervicalCheck's new helpline this morning have been unable to get through due to a technical glitch.

The helpline launched at 9am and was set up in light of over 200 screening errors with the national programme.

The Department of Health says it's working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

People have been reacting on social media to the glitch:

 

The National Women's Council of Ireland says it's vital that women have confidence in screening programme and it's welcomed the decision to call an independent review.

Director Orla O'Connor says failures have been brought into the spotlight by the efforts of terminally ill Limerick woman, Vicky Phelan and lessons must be learnt.