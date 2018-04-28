People trying to call CervicalCheck's new helpline this morning have been unable to get through due to a technical glitch.

The helpline launched at 9am and was set up in light of over 200 screening errors with the national programme.

The Department of Health says it's working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

Cervical Screening Helpline open from 9am this morning - 1800 45 45 55. Senior team meeting again this morning to review progress on actions put in place — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 28, 2018

People have been reacting on social media to the glitch:

@SimonHarrisTD need to check that Simon. I have tried 3 times this morning and I am getting that the offices are closed and to ring back Monday. Pure example of public sector inefficiency — Ursula jennings (@Ursulaj69887974) April 28, 2018

It’s not open. Answering machine says not back till Monday — Kirsten Finegan (@babygirlkirst) April 28, 2018

18 mins past. Still not open. Have you tried the line?? . A lot of worried women out there. — Ursula jennings (@Ursulaj69887974) April 28, 2018

The National Women's Council of Ireland says it's vital that women have confidence in screening programme and it's welcomed the decision to call an independent review.

Director Orla O'Connor says failures have been brought into the spotlight by the efforts of terminally ill Limerick woman, Vicky Phelan and lessons must be learnt.