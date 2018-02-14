There’s been a mixed response to new a new voluntary code on the advertising and marketing of food.

Industry stakeholders have signed up to the code which restricts product placement in supermarkets, billboards near schools and targeted advertising of unhealthy food to children.

But the Irish Heart Foundation says it simply doesn’t go far enough.

Head of health promotion Janis Morrissey speaking to media at launch of #healthyireland marketing code. Voluntary codes don’t work and will delay effective action on childhood obesity for years #stoptargetingkids pic.twitter.com/iCPd8CfEk2 — Irish Heart (@Irishheart_ie) February 14, 2018

Juliette Gash reports;