A new cycling event is aiming to generate €13million euro and 50-thousand nights for hotels and B&Bs.

The Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif will hold its inaugural event this September.

Failte Ireland is hoping it will encourage people to think of Ireland as a destination for a cycling holiday.

Set over 2-thousand kilometres from Kinsale in Cork to Muff in Donegal over 17 days, there's an option to complete one or more stages.

There'll be two events every year one in April and one in September so everyone can get involved.

Failte Ireland will invest 650,000 euro between now and 2020 with the aim of growing the event to 1-thousand cyclists per day

Nicole Gernon reports: