Three new emails have emerged at the Disclosures Tribunal in which former Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan suggests to then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald that she tell the Dail she has full confidence in the Commissioner.

The emails were discovered in a trawl last November of documents relating to Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, and had previously not been sent to the Tribunal.

The emails, sent from Noirin O’Sullivan’s personal gmail, suggested that Frances Fitzgerald tell the Dáil that at no point did the Commissioner instruct her legal team to attack the integrity of Sergeant McCabe.

The emails also say the leaked extracts from the Commission robbed Commissioner O’Sullivan of the right to defend her good name.

This module of the Tribunal is examining whether Noirin O’Sullivan relied on false allegations to smear Sgt McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

Former Secretary General of the Department of Justice, Noel Waters, is the first witness to be heard in this module.

From the Disclosures Tribunal, Juliette Gash reports: