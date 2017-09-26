Over one-third of new fathers are afraid to take paternity leave in case it damages their careers.

New research also shows 28% of men believe if they take it they will be viewed as less committed to their jobs.

Since September last year, fathers are entitled to two weeks paid paternity leave at a rate of €230 per week.

The gender diversity report from Hays Ireland also revealed over one-third of female respondents feel they do not have the same career opportunities as their male colleagues.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to managing director at Hays, Richard Eardley.