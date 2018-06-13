Cork's Fota Wildlife Park in Cork is asking the public to help name its new female European bison calf.

She was born on Saturday to first-time mother Red and father Hyssop, and joins a 13-strong herd.

Her father joined the herd two years ago from Port Lympne as part of the European breeding program.

European bison are the largest and heaviest land mammal in Europe and were hunted to extinction in the wild in the early 20th century.

The new female bison | Image: Fota Wildlife Park

But they have been re-introduced to the wild thanks to cooperative captive breeding programmes.

They've been re-established in Poland, Romania and other European countries.

The European bison is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as Vulnerable, due to its small population size.

The public can suggests names for the new arrival here https://www.fotawildlife.ie/blog