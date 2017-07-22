The Government is setting up an escrow fund to recover State aid from tech giant, Apple.

The fund means money is ring-fenced, and can't be used until the issue is resolved.

The process is to be overseen by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

The size of the fund could be up to €15bn.

The Government has said it doesn't accept a European Commission finding that it gave Apple favourable tax treatment.

It lodged an appeal last year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says: "The Government is fully committed to ensuring that recovery of the Apple state aid takes place without delay and has committed significant resources to ensuring this is achieved, notwithstanding the appeal lodged in 2016.

"The recovery amount will be paid into an escrow fund with final release when there has been a final determination in the European Courts over the validity of the European Commission's decision."