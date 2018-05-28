Gardaí have issued another appeal in relation to their investigation into the murder of Jastine Valdez.



Detectives say they're anxious to speak to any passengers who travelled with Jastine on the 185c bus on the evening of the 19th May.



Jastine got off the bus in Enniskerry around 6pm on that day, and shortly afterwards she was bundled into black Nissan Qashqai - believed to have been driven by Mark Hennessy, her suspected killer.



Tonight Gardaí also issued a fresh appeal for help in tracing Jastine's blue shoulder bag



In the hopes of a breakthrough, they've issued more details about the 'Next' brand bag.



They say the contents included a Bershka jacket, Nike runners, make up, purple reading glasses and an ipad mini.



Gardai are hoping the ipad may provide clues about any communications she'd received in the run up to her murder.