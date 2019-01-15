The shaving company is questioning its famous tagline

Gillette has launched a new ad that tackles sexual harassment, bulling and toxic masculinity.

The short ad looks at the shaving company's famous tagline - asking: "Is this the best a man can get?"

It says: "We can't hide from it - it's been going on far too long, we can't laugh it off, making the same old excuses".

"But something finally changed, and there will be no going back - because we believe in the best in men.

"To say the right thing, to act the right way - some already are, in ways big and small.

"But some is not enough because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow".

On the advert, the company says: "While it is clear that changes are needed, where and how we can start to effect that change is less obvious for many.

"And when the changes needed seem so monumental, it can feel daunting to begin. So, let's do it together."

"From today on, we pledge to actively challenge the stereotypes and expectations of what it means to be a man everywhere you see Gillette.

"In the ads we run, the images we publish to social media, the words we choose, and so much more."

But opinion seems to be divided: