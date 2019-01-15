Gillette has launched a new ad that tackles sexual harassment, bulling and toxic masculinity.

The short ad looks at the shaving company's famous tagline - asking: "Is this the best a man can get?"

It says: "We can't hide from it - it's been going on far too long, we can't laugh it off, making the same old excuses".

"But something finally changed, and there will be no going back - because we believe in the best in men.

"To say the right thing, to act the right way - some already are, in ways big and small.

"But some is not enough because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow".

On the advert, the company says: "While it is clear that changes are needed, where and how we can start to effect that change is less obvious for many.

"And when the changes needed seem so monumental, it can feel daunting to begin. So, let's do it together."

"From today on, we pledge to actively challenge the stereotypes and expectations of what it means to be a man everywhere you see Gillette.

"In the ads we run, the images we publish to social media, the words we choose, and so much more."

But opinion seems to be divided:

#Gillette is probably delighted at all the coverage its ad is getting, but it highlights the wider trend of treating maleness as a problem to be solved. Newsflash: maleness is a good thing, and so is femaleness. — David Quinn (@DavQuinn) January 15, 2019

Hey @Gillette , I'm not toxic. Neither are my male friends and family.

Neither is our masculinity.

But, to generalise men and our masculinity as bad, is potently toxic.

So, @Gillette .... fuck off. #Gillette #Toxicmasculinity https://t.co/TG0BIBpIRf — Bryan O' Shea (@BryanOS) January 15, 2019

If you're offended by the new #Gillette ad, you might be part of the problem bud! — TheAlphaVictor (@TheAlphaVictor) January 15, 2019

Again, if anyone has an issue with the #Gillette ad, let's talk about it. I want to hear substantive arguments against it. Personally, I agree with it but I'm open to having my mind changed. — Not Elon Musk (@elonmusknt) January 15, 2019