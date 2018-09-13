The government's due to announce details today of a new agency to tackle the housing shortage.

Over a billion euro's being poured into it as part of an effort to build more affordable homes - with around 30 zones in Dublin and 10 in Cork earmarked for regeneration.

The government says the new Land Development Agency will pave the way for the construction of 150 thousand homes over 20 years.

The agency will make state land available, and use compulsory purchase orders for nearby land, so new homes can be built.

According to the Irish Times, around 30 zones in Dublin and 10 in Cork are to be designated as special regeneration areas.

Among these areas is the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum and areas along the Naas road in Dublin and the docks in Cork.

The Land Development Agency, to be announced by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy today, will have €1.25 billion in funding and will demand that a third of new houses built on its sites must be affordable.