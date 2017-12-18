Easing height restrictions and removing the need for parking spaces are part of new guidelines to make it cheaper to build apartments.

The Housing Department has published the draft document today, which also intends to increase the cap on the number of units that can be on a floor.

'Shared living options', in which people would have their own bedroom and bathroom, will also be explored.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the increased number of cranes in the Dublin skyline are building office blocks and not homes.

New guidelines to make it cheaper to build apartments includes higher blocks with less windows and no car parking.



