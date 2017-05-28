Greater Manchester Police have released new images of the Manchester bomber on the night of his deadly attack.

He appears to be relaxed in the CCTV stills, taken not long before he carried out the Manchester Arena atrocity that claimed 22 lives.



Investigators say they are now gathering a detailed picture of Salman Abedi.

11 men remain in custody after the attack.



Meanwhile, sporting events and concerts have taken place across the UK amid heightened security following Monday's atrocity.



Singer Anastacia visited the St Anne's Square memorial in Manchester, before performing in the city last night:



Thank you Anastacia @AnastaciaMusic for her support to victims of Manchester Attack. We are policing her concert now @O2ApolloManc @ILoveMCR pic.twitter.com/w12mIQITqL — GMP Longsight (@GMPLongsight) May 27, 2017



