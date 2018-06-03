Some lucky person is waking up a millionaire today!

There was one winner for last night's Lotto jackpot worth €4.3m.

The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 10, 17, 35, 37 and the bonus number was 43.

The winning ticket was sold in the mid-west of the country.

2 other players in Leitrim and Louth have also Matched 5+Bonus to win €106,121 each

WINNER ALERT! Tonight's €4,325,656 #Lotto Jackpot has been won by a lucky player in Co. #Limerick. 🎇😀 🎉 2 other players in #Leitrim & #Louth have also Matched 5+Bonus to win €106,121 each! The winners room won't know what hit it😉Check your tickets--> https://t.co/t3MuVgO4AM pic.twitter.com/7QHN6L5aEF — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) June 2, 2018

The golden winning Quick Pick Lotto jackpot ticket worth €4,325,656 was sold at Whitty’s Mace supermarket in Caherdavin, Co. Limerick.

The thrilled store owner, DJ Whitty, said today: “I cannot believe it. When the call came through last night I was in shock. This is the second Lotto jackpot winning ticket we’ve sold in our 21 years in business here. It is fantastic for the town of Caherdavin and there’s a great buzz around the town this morning. I’ve no idea who the winner is but we hope it is one of our local customers.”

This is the 5th Lotto jackpot win of 2018 and the 60th to have been won by Limerick players since the National Lottery began more than thirty years ago. Between them, these lucky Limerick jackpot winners have won an incredible €78,722,887.

The National Lottery today appealed to all its Limerick players to check their tickets to see if they have hit the jackpot.