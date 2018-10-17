A clothing company in the UK is selling the next big thing in jeans, which may put skinny jeans in the rear-view mirror.

"Shreddies" claims its flatulence jeans will stop your farts from smelling.

The company says the pants feature a carbon lining which eliminates odours.

It also says they offer "more freedom to enter social situations."

The good news is that the jeans are available in both men's and women's sizes.

They have a hefty price tag though - selling for £100.