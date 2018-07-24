The Government's agreed new legislation to tackle ticket touting.

The proposed law would ban the above-face value re-sale of tickets for sporting and entertainment events in venues with a capacity of 1,000 or over.

It would also prohibit the use of software to purchase tickets in excess of the number permitted by the organisers.

The legislation would give effect to the commitment, given to UEFA, to ban the unauthorised transfer and use of tickets for matches and official events taking place in Ireland during the Euro 2020 Championship.

A fan holds tickets for a U2 concert at the Altice Arena in Lisbon | Image: Global Media Group/SIPA USA/PA Images

To implement the measures, the Government says it'll support and amend the Prohibition of Above-Cost Ticket Touting Bill - introduced by Deputy Noel Rock and Deputy Stephen Donnelly.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said: "It's wrong that people who make no contribution to sport or music can profit from the resale of tickets for sell-out matches and shows.

"In doing so, they deprive genuine fans of the opportunity to attend these events, and the time has come to put a stop to it.

"I am confident that this bill will have the support of the main sporting bodies, of many artists and promoters in the entertainment industry, and of music and sports fans right across the country."