Enda Kenny has insisted the new National Maternity Hospital WILL have full clinical independence on the proposed St Vincent's site.

But he's acknowledged that concerns about its ownership are valid - and will be looked at in the coming month.

Health minister Simon Harris has been given a month to look at possible options for the 300 million euro hospital.

Enda Kenny's told the Dáil he wants Harris to be given time and space to find solutions that will please everyone: