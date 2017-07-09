The Citizens Assembly has voted to recommend that the Government urgently prioritise existing policies in relation to older people.

87% of the members recommend the introduction of a mandatory pension scheme to supplement the State pension and 86% per cent recommend abolishing mandatory retirement based on age.

A whopping 92% of members of the Citizens Assembly have recommended a dedicated Minister of State for older people.

Members voted earlier on 16 recommendations for Government in relation to making Ireland a better place to live for the elderly.

The recommendations follow two weekends of deliberation on issues such as long term care and pension provision.

Justin Moran from Age Action Ireland is welcoming the recommendations and is hopeful the Oireachtas will take on board the suggestions made by the Assembly: